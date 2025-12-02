$1000 Minute: Tuesday, December 2nd
Published December 2, 2025
By Charlie
- December 1st was the first day many people opened the first of 24 tiny surprises. What were they opening? Advent Calendar
- What is the center target in Curling called?
The Button
- In the Nursery Rhyme "Hey Diddle Diddle,, Who played the fiddle?
The Cat
- Nick Lachey and his brother Drew were in a Boy Band together in the late 90s and Early 2000s.
98 Degrees
- The Philanthropic world has rebranded today under this name in recent years.
Giving Tuesday
- What is the name of the Clown in TV's The Simpsons?
Krusty The Clown (Just Krusty)
- In the Game of Chess, which piece can move the most and is considered the most dangerous?
The Queen
- Which Famous Disney Villain is known for shouting, "Off with their Heads,
"Queen of Hearts (From Alice in Wonderland)
- What tangy sauce is commonly served with fried fish, such as fish sticks?
Tartar Sauce
- This Kool FM Country Singer Hails from Timmins, Ontario?
Shania Twain
