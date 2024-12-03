$1000 Minute: Tuesday, December 3rd
Published December 3, 2024
By Charlie
- What Buffalo Bills Quarterback got engaged to Hollywood actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld?
Josh Allen
- On what day of the 12 days of Christmas were the French hens given?
3rd Day (day 3)
- If I said I want some KFC, where am I getting food from?
Kentucky Fried Chicken
- Plinko is a game from what popular TV Game Show?
The Price is Right
- GarPar is a short form for this Chicken Wing sauce.
Garlic Parmesan
- If Charlie ate 3 Oreos, every other day for 7 days, how many did she eat in a week?
12 (4 days of eating Oreos 4 x 3=12)
- What is the Capital of Canada?
Ottawa
- What do you call someone who studies weather?
A meteorologist
- Which free video game popularized the phrase "Victory Royale"?
Fortnite
- What gas do humans breathe in to survive?
Oxygen
