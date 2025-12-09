Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
SNOWFALL WARNING IN EFFECT click here for details
Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, December 9th

$1,000 Minute
Published December 9, 2025
By Charlie
  1. In December of 1814, a treaty ending this war was signed. 
    The War of 1812


  1. When is the shortest day of the year?
    Winter Solstice/First Day of Winter


  1. On the 12th day of Christmas, what did my true love bring to me?
    12 Drummers Drumming


  1. What initiative to raise money for the Rock 95 Kool FM toy drive launches today?
    The Toy Drive Auction


  1. In Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and The Island of Misfit Toys, what did Hermey the Elf really want to be? A Dentist


  1. What is the postal code for Santa’s North Pole office?
    H0H 0H0


  1. What do children on the naughty list get stuffed in their stockings?
    Coal


  1. What made Frosty come to life?
    An Old Silk Hat


  1. ‘Mele Kalikimaka’ is how you say Merry Christmas in this language.
    Hawaiian


  1. Who wrote, “Christmas doesn’t come from a store, maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more?”
    Dr. Seuss
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close