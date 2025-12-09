$1000 Minute: Tuesday, December 9th
Published December 9, 2025
By Charlie
- In December of 1814, a treaty ending this war was signed.
The War of 1812
- When is the shortest day of the year?
Winter Solstice/First Day of Winter
- On the 12th day of Christmas, what did my true love bring to me?
12 Drummers Drumming
- What initiative to raise money for the Rock 95 Kool FM toy drive launches today?
The Toy Drive Auction
- In Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and The Island of Misfit Toys, what did Hermey the Elf really want to be? A Dentist
- What is the postal code for Santa’s North Pole office?
H0H 0H0
- What do children on the naughty list get stuffed in their stockings?
Coal
- What made Frosty come to life?
An Old Silk Hat
- ‘Mele Kalikimaka’ is how you say Merry Christmas in this language.
Hawaiian
- Who wrote, “Christmas doesn’t come from a store, maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more?”
Dr. Seuss
