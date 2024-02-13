$1000 Minute: Tuesday, February 13th!
How did you do this morning?
- Micheal Jordan stared in this 1996 live-action/animated sports comedy Movie?
Space Jam
- What is the name of the chess piece that can only move diagonally?
Bishop
- Spell Diagonally
D-I-A-G-O-N-A-L-L-Y
- The 5 great lakes consist of Lake Ontario, Huron, Michigan, Superior and….?
Lake Erie
- Drew Carey has been the host of the Price is Right since 2007, but who hosted the TV Game show before him?
Bob Barker
- What is the name of the City of Barrie’s Mayor?
Alex Nutall
- In the Childrens Song Bingo who did the dog belong to?
The Farmer (will also accept Farmer Brown)
- If Rob uses 25 Strawberries to make a Strawberry Rhubarb pie and he’s made 7 pies, how many strawberries did Rob use?
175
- This show said to be about nothing ran for 9 seasons from 1989-1998.
Seinfeld
- The Toronto Blue Jays are one of three teams named after a bird in Major League Baseball. Name one of the other two?
Cardinal or Oriels