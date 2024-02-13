Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, February 13th!

How did you do this morning?

  1. Micheal Jordan stared in this 1996 live-action/animated sports comedy Movie?

Space Jam

  1. What is the name of the chess piece that can only move diagonally?

Bishop

  1. Spell Diagonally

D-I-A-G-O-N-A-L-L-Y

  1. The 5 great lakes consist of Lake Ontario, Huron, Michigan, Superior and….?

Lake Erie

  1. Drew Carey has been the host of the Price is Right since 2007, but who hosted the TV Game show before him?

Bob Barker

  1. What is the name of the City of Barrie’s Mayor?

Alex Nutall

  1. In the Childrens Song Bingo who did the dog belong to?

The Farmer (will also accept Farmer Brown)

  1. If Rob uses 25 Strawberries to make a Strawberry Rhubarb pie and he’s made 7 pies, how many strawberries did Rob use?

175

  1. This show said to be about nothing ran for 9 seasons from 1989-1998.

Seinfeld 

  1. The Toronto Blue Jays are one of three teams named after a bird in Major League Baseball. Name one of the other two?

Cardinal or Oriels

