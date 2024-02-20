Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, February 20th!

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. His nose would grow every time he told a lie.

Pinocchio

  1. In the Bedtime song “Hush little baby” What is papa gonna buy if the mockingbird doesn’t sing?

A Diamond Ring

  1. Bob Marley: One Love is a biopic movie that opened in theaters last week. What was the name of Bob Marley’s Band?

The Wailers

  1. What is the name of the Toronto Maple Leaf’s Head Coach?

Sheldon Keefe

  1. This Looney Tunes Characters is known for catch phrase “That’s All Folks”?

Porky Pig

  1. What is a group of Fish called?

A School

  1. This was the metaphysical and omnipresent power  in the Star Wars universe?

The Force

  1. What is the Capital City of British Columbia?

Victoria 

  1. What is considered the best hand in a game of Poker?

A Royal Flush  

  1. Dale and Charlie collectively sold 27 pink shirts for Pink Shirt Day. If Dale sold 18. How many did Charlie sell?

