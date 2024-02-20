$1000 Minute: Tuesday, February 20th!
How did you do this morning?
- His nose would grow every time he told a lie.
Pinocchio
- In the Bedtime song “Hush little baby” What is papa gonna buy if the mockingbird doesn’t sing?
A Diamond Ring
- Bob Marley: One Love is a biopic movie that opened in theaters last week. What was the name of Bob Marley’s Band?
The Wailers
- What is the name of the Toronto Maple Leaf’s Head Coach?
Sheldon Keefe
- This Looney Tunes Characters is known for catch phrase “That’s All Folks”?
Porky Pig
- What is a group of Fish called?
A School
- This was the metaphysical and omnipresent power in the Star Wars universe?
The Force
- What is the Capital City of British Columbia?
Victoria
- What is considered the best hand in a game of Poker?
A Royal Flush
- Dale and Charlie collectively sold 27 pink shirts for Pink Shirt Day. If Dale sold 18. How many did Charlie sell?