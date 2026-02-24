$1000 Minute: Tuesday, February 24th
Published February 24, 2026
By Charlie
- Yesterday was known as Pinocchio day, where does Pinocchio find Geppetto at the end of the story?
Inside the belly of a giant whale.
- True or False: Norway finished the Olympics as the top country for both total gold medals and overall medal count?
True (18 gold and 41 total)
- Which Italian designer uses Medusa's head as part of its logo?
Versace
- Today, Kristin Davis's 60th Birthday- best known for playing this character on Sex in the City?
Charlotte York (Just Charlotte is accepted)
- What do you call a word formed by rearranging the letters of another word? An
Anagram
- In First Aid, what does the acronym PPE stand for?
Personal Protective Equipment
- The Blue Jays' Spring Training for the 2026 season has officially started in this Florida city.
Dunedin
- According to folklore, what is said to be at the end of a rainbow?
A Pot of Gold
- If I were eating a Hoagie, what am I eating?
A Sub/Sandwich
- On a standard Keyboard, what symbol shares a button with the question mark?
Forward Slash or Front Slash (Just Slash will not be accepted)
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement