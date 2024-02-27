Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, February 27th

How did you do this morning?


  1. In what horror Movie series does Jason Vorhees live in?

Friday The 13th

  1. In the children folk song “On Top of Spaghetti” when did I lose my Meatball?

Somebody Sneezed

  1. Spell SPAGHETTI

S-P-A-G-H-E-T-T-I

  1. What color are the goalposts or Uprights in NFL football?

Yellow

  1. If Charlie’s Son’s football team won, by scoring 3 touchdowns with the extra points. How many points did they score.

21

  1. What is the Capital of Prince Edward Island?

Charlottetown

  1. This Kool FM Artist made history once again, by becoming the first African American woman to top Billboard’s country music Chart?

Beyonce

  1. She was the villain in Disney’s 101 Dalmatians.

Cruella Deville

  1. How many more sleeps are there until it’s March 1st?

  1. Comedian Gerry Dee hosts the Canadian version of this popular TV gameshow?

Family Feud

