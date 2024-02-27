$1000 Minute: Tuesday, February 27th
How did you do this morning?
- In what horror Movie series does Jason Vorhees live in?
Friday The 13th
- In the children folk song “On Top of Spaghetti” when did I lose my Meatball?
Somebody Sneezed
- Spell SPAGHETTI
S-P-A-G-H-E-T-T-I
- What color are the goalposts or Uprights in NFL football?
Yellow
- If Charlie’s Son’s football team won, by scoring 3 touchdowns with the extra points. How many points did they score.
21
- What is the Capital of Prince Edward Island?
Charlottetown
- This Kool FM Artist made history once again, by becoming the first African American woman to top Billboard’s country music Chart?
Beyonce
- She was the villain in Disney’s 101 Dalmatians.
Cruella Deville
- How many more sleeps are there until it’s March 1st?
3
- Comedian Gerry Dee hosts the Canadian version of this popular TV gameshow?
Family Feud