$1000 Minute: Tuesday, February 3rd
Published February 3, 2026
By Charlie
- Yesterday was Groundhog Day. What did Wiarton Willy predict?
An early spring
- The Super Bowl is this weekend, but who won last year's Super Bowl?
The Philadelphia Eagles
- This comedian hosted the Grammys on Sunday Night for his 6th and final time.
Trevor Noah
- What was the name of the famous car from TV's Night Rider?
Kitt (It stands for Knight Industries Two Thousand)
- What is the Primary spirit used when making a Mai Tai?
Rhum
- What is the next number in this sequence, 17, 29, 41?
53
- Which classic TV show marks its 50th anniversary tomorrow with Sabrina Carpenter as a special guest?
The Muppet Show (The Muppets)
- The Blue Jays announced that they would immortalize this legend with a statue outside the Rogers Center.
Joe Carter
- Which planet is furthest from the sun?
Neptune
- Which Spice Girl is known as Scary Spice?
Mel B
