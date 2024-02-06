$1000 Minute: Tuesday, February 6th!
How did you do this morning!
- Sherri Lewis is an American ventriloquist, puppeteer and children’s entertainer who created and voiced this Sock Puppet?
Lamp Chop
- Spell ventriloquist?
V-E-N-T-R-I-L-O-Q-U-I-S-T
- True or False Mitch Marner was named the MVP of this past weekends NHL All Star Game hosted in Toronto?
False it was Austin Matthews
- The ingredients on a Canadian pizza are: Tomato sauce, bacon, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, Cheese and what?
Mushrooms
- This artist is performing at the Superbowl Halftime show in Las Vegas on Sunday?
Usher
- Amy is writing Valentines Cards for her 17 classmates and teacher. She’s already written 7, how many more does she need to write?
11
- Today is February 5th, if your birthday was today, what Astrological sign would you be?
Aquarius
- The Fab Four was a nickname given to this Band?
The Beatles
- What is the name of the Arena where the Barrie Colts Play?
Saldon Arena
- What planet is the 3rd closest to the sun?
Earth