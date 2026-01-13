Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
$1000 Minute: Tuesday, January 13th

$1,000 Minute
Published January 13, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Timothée Chalamet won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Marty Mauser, a hustler who played which sport? Table Tennis (Ping Pong)


  2. Last night in NFL action, the Houston Texans played this team from Pittsburgh?
    The Steelers


  3. Elephant tusks are primarily made of what substance?
    Ivory


  4. What holiday song includes the lyrics, “City sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in holiday style?
     Silver Bells


  5. Which streaming Platform made K Pop Demon Hunters?
    Netflix


  6. In the musical Sweeney Todd, what was Sweeney Todd’s profession?
    Barber 


  7. What type of dish involves meat stuffed with ham and cheese, then breaded and cooked?
    Cordon Blue 


  8. In music, what’s the term for a song’s speed or pace? 
    Tempo 


  9. Who collects lost teeth from children at night and leaves money in return?
    The Tooth Fairy


  10. Which brand of medicine claims that it tastes awful but works?
    Buckleys 
