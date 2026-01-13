$1000 Minute: Tuesday, January 13th
Published January 13, 2026
By Charlie
- Timothée Chalamet won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Marty Mauser, a hustler who played which sport? Table Tennis (Ping Pong)
- Last night in NFL action, the Houston Texans played this team from Pittsburgh?
The Steelers
- Elephant tusks are primarily made of what substance?
Ivory
- What holiday song includes the lyrics, “City sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in holiday style?
Silver Bells
- Which streaming Platform made K Pop Demon Hunters?
Netflix
- In the musical Sweeney Todd, what was Sweeney Todd’s profession?
Barber
- What type of dish involves meat stuffed with ham and cheese, then breaded and cooked?
Cordon Blue
- In music, what’s the term for a song’s speed or pace?
Tempo
- Who collects lost teeth from children at night and leaves money in return?
The Tooth Fairy
- Which brand of medicine claims that it tastes awful but works?
Buckleys
