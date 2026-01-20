Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
$1000 Minute: Tuesday, January 20th

$1,000 Minute
Published January 20, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Who famously said, "You've got to know when to hold 'em, know when the fold 'em"?
    Kenny Rogers (The Gambler)


  2. True or false, you CAN'T climb up the leaning tower of Pisa?
    False 


  3. This Car manufacturer last produced its Viper car in 2017?
    Dodge


  4. What movie is this popular line from, "That's not a Knife"
    Crocodile Dudee 


  5. How many holes are played in a standard round of golf?
    18


  6. What French dish is a savoury pie made with eggs, cream, cheese, and often vegetables or meat?
    Quiche 


  7. In Olympic beach volleyball, how many players are on the sand for each team during a match?
    2


  8. What is the name of the hobbit who inherits the One Ring in The Lord of the Rings?
    Frodo Baggins (Just Frodo is ok) 


  9. "The King of Pop" is getting his own Biopic to be released later this year?
    Michael Jackson (called Michael and is being released in April) 


  10. If you remove all the vowels, including Y, how many letters are there left in the alphabet? 20
    (26 total letters, remove 6 A,E,I,O,U,Y = 20)

