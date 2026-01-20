$1000 Minute: Tuesday, January 20th
Published January 20, 2026
By Charlie
- Who famously said, "You've got to know when to hold 'em, know when the fold 'em"?
Kenny Rogers (The Gambler)
- True or false, you CAN'T climb up the leaning tower of Pisa?
False
- This Car manufacturer last produced its Viper car in 2017?
Dodge
- What movie is this popular line from, "That's not a Knife"
Crocodile Dudee
- How many holes are played in a standard round of golf?
18
- What French dish is a savoury pie made with eggs, cream, cheese, and often vegetables or meat?
Quiche
- In Olympic beach volleyball, how many players are on the sand for each team during a match?
2
- What is the name of the hobbit who inherits the One Ring in The Lord of the Rings?
Frodo Baggins (Just Frodo is ok)
- "The King of Pop" is getting his own Biopic to be released later this year?
Michael Jackson (called Michael and is being released in April)
- If you remove all the vowels, including Y, how many letters are there left in the alphabet? 20
(26 total letters, remove 6 A,E,I,O,U,Y = 20)
