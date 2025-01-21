SQUALL WARNINGS and an EXTREME COLD WARNING in effect for parts of our region click here for details
$1000 Minute: Tuesday, January 21st

$1,000 Minute
Published January 21, 2025
By Charlie
  1. The Buffalo Bills are advancing to the AFC Conference finals and will be taking on this team that Taylor Swift’s boyfriend plays for.
    The Kansas City Chiefs


  1. According to the Nursery Rhyme, “I’m a Little Teapot” when does the teapot Shout?
    When it gets all steamed up


  1. Which fast food chain uses the slogan "Finger Licking Good"
    KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken)


  1. What icy treat, popular at fairs and carnivals, is made by shaving ice and topping it with flavoured syrup?
    Snow Cone


  1. How many Canadian provinces are the Rocky Mountains in?
    2 (British Colombia and Alberta)


  1. RSVP is an abbreviation for a French phrase that means what in English?
    Please Respond/Respond Please


  1. In what subject, might you use the following school supplies, Compass, Graph Paper and a Ruler?
    Math Class (Geometry) 


  1. If you eat Tums, chances are you’re suffering from this.
    Acid reflux, Heartburn or indigestion.


  1. If 1 quart is equal to 2 pints, how many pints would you have if you ordered 6 quarts?
    12 pints


  1. What is the name of the Ski Hill located in Barrie Ontario?
    Snow Valley 
