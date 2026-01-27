$1000 Minute: Tuesday, January 27th
Published January 27, 2026
By Charlie
- This event begins on February 6th, 2026?
The Winter Olympic Games
- Steve Harvey is the host of this TV Game Show?
Family Feud
- What Italian dessert features a crispy fried pastry shell filled with sweet ricotta cheese?
Cannoli
- Prime Minister Mark Carney recently announced a 25% increase to the GST credit. What does GST stand for? Goods and Services Tax
- A new movie is bringing back the iconic ’80s hero known as the most powerful man in the universe. What is his name?
He-man (Movie is Masters of the universe)
- Grade 3 and 4 students in Simcoe Muskoka could face suspension if they don’t have this health requirement. What is it?
(vaccinations/immunizations)
- Which Greek god is known as the god of the sea?
Poseidon
- What is the primary ingredient in the dish Frittata?
Eggs
- When spelling out the months of the year, which one has the most letters?
September
- What winter activity involves racing on a sled while lying head-first down an icy track?
Skeleton
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement