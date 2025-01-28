$1000 Minute: Tuesday, January 28th
Published January 28, 2025
By Charlie
- What Colour is synonymous with the NDP Political Party?
Orange
- The Barrie Colts play in the OHL which is part o of what larger league?
CHL (Canadian Hockey League)
- Fusilli, Orzo and Tagliatelle are all types of what?
Pasta/ Noodles
- The Toronto Rock play what Sport?
Lacross in the NLL
- In the Disney movie Aladin, how many wishes did Aladin end up using?
3 (1: To become a prince, Wish 2: To save himself from drowning, Wish 3: To free the Genie)
- What invention is specifically used to blow your nose?
Facial Tissue/Tissue (Klennex is a name brand)
- What is said to be at the end of a rainbow?
A Pot of Gold
- If Driving north on HWY 400 what side of the highway is RVH on?
The Right (Passenger Side)
- What brand is known for creating the most popular crayons in the world, with over 100 colours?
Crayola
- Name the gaming company credited with inventing the character Sonic the Hedgehog.
Sega
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto March 13
The Ranch 2.0. March 28
Advertisement
Advertisement