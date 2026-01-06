$1000 Minute: Tuesday, January 6th
Published January 6, 2026
By Charlie
- Paul Rudd and Jack Black are currently starring in the reboot of which classic reptile-themed movie? Anaconda
- Yesterday, Team Canada played this country for the Bronze Medal in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.
Finland
- What type of skill or act did Fozzie Bear bring to the Muppet Show?
He was a Comedian (Stand-up Comic)
- Which guitar manufacturer produces the iconic Les Paul model?
Gibson
- What classic nail style features white tips with a natural or pink base?
French manicure/ French Tips
- In the nursery rhyme Pat-a-Cake, how fast did the baker man make the cake?
As fast as he can /as fast as he could
- Auston Matthews just became the Maple Leafs ' all-time leading goal scorer, passing this former Leafs alumnus?
Mats Sundin
- After nearly four years away from the spotlight, this K-pop band announced that they’ll be making a comeback in March of this year.
BTS
- Which vitamin is most abundant in oranges?
Vitamin C
- Which cheese is traditionally used on pizza?
Mozzarella
