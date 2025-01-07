$1000 Minute Tuesday, January 7th
Published January 7, 2025
By Charlie
- True or False, the USA are back-to-back Silver medalist at the world Jr’s Hockey tournament?
False their back-to-back gold champions
- This Ghost actress won her first Golden Globe on Sunday Night for her role in “The Substance”?
Demi Moore
- What colour is the stitching on a Major League Baseball?
Red
- In the song the Wheels on the Bus what went swish swish swish?
The Wipers
- Asiago, Gruyere (Groo-yehr) and Burrata are all types of what food?
Cheese
- How many territories does Canada have?
3 (Yukon, Whitehorse and Nunavut)
- What direction does the sunrise?
East
- What tool do scientists use to measure temperature?
Thermometer
- A movie theater sells adults tickets for $10 and kid’s tickets for $6. How much did they make if they sold 10 of each?
$160
- What animal was Speedy Gonzales from the Looney Tunes?
A mouse
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto March 13
Advertisement
Advertisement