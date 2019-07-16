$1000 Minute Tuesday, July 16th

1) If your pet is sick, what kind of doctor do you take them to?

(Veterinarian)

2) How many vowels in total are in the word conditioner?

(5)

3) Spell the plural version of cactus.

(C-A-C-T-I)

4) If you are at Centennial Beach in Simcoe County, what city are you in?

(Barrie)

5) When counting by 5’s from zero, what is the 7th number you would come to?

(35)

6) Which Disney animated classic remake will be hitting theatres this Friday?

(The Lion King)

7) Comedy actor Will Ferrell celebrates his 51st birthday today. Which 2003 Christmas movie does Will star in?

(Elf)

8) If listed alphabetically, what month of the calendar comes first?

(April)

9) If you order a glass of cabernet sauvignon, are you ordering white wine or red wine?

(Red)

10) TRUE OR FALSE: Tomatoes grow on vines.

(True)