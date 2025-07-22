$1000 Minute: Tuesday, July 22nd
Published July 22, 2025
By Charlie
- Which group of Marvel superheroes is hitting the big screen this week in the latest cinematic reboot?
Fantastic Four (Fantastic Four: First Steps opens Friday July 25th)
- What sport do the Ottawa RedBlack's play?
Football (in the CFL)
- Who is Canada's Prime Minster?
Mark Carney
- This popular East Coast Candian lager is served in Green Bottles?
Moosehead Lager
- True or False, basketball was invented by an Canadian?
True (Dr. James Naismith, who was born in Almonte, Ontario, Canada, invented the game)
- Country Star Darius Rucker is also known as the led singer of this 90's rock band?
Hootie and the Blow Fish
- Which classic board game involves guessing your opponent’s character by asking yes-or-no questions?
Guess Who
- What type of cruise would Dale be on if he visited cities like Ibiza, Naples and Istanbul?
a Mediterranean cruise
- A Brown, Teddy and Sun are all types of what?
Bears
- If you had 7 boxes of markers each containing 9 markers, how many markers do you have?
63
