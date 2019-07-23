$1000 Minute Tuesday, July 23rd

1) Raisins are made with which dried fruit?

(Grapes)

2) In hockey, the referees jersey’s stripes run vertical or horizontal?

(Vertical)

3) Daniel Radcliffe turns 29 today. The English actor stars in a popular series consisting of eight fantasy films. What is his Characters name?

(Harry Potter)

4) What do Squids, octopuses, and cuttlefish all squirt as an escape mechanism when threatened?

(Ink)

5) SPELL: Refrigerator.

(R E F R I G E R A T O R)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: Marcus Stroman was the starting pitcher for last night’s Blue Jays game against the Indians

(False – Ryan Borucki)

7) A baseball field is also referred to as what shape?

(Diamond)

8) Karen read 17 books over the summer, her friend Pat read 36. How many more books did Pat read than Karen?

(19)

9) What is the traditional trip a newlywed couple go on after the wedding called?

(Honeymoon)

10) Name the popular dessert made over fire with graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate.

(Smores)