$1000 Minute: Tuesday, July 29th

$1,000 Minute
Published July 29, 2025
By Charlie
  1. What is called in golf when you finish a hole in one stroke under par?
    Birdie


  1. Which actor played Michael Scott in The Office?
    Steve Carell 


  1. Which animal is known as ‘King of the Jungle’
    Lion


  1. How many bridges go over the 400 in Barrie? 
    5 (Harvie Rd, Dunlop St, Anne St, St Vincent St, Bayfield St)


  1. She was the Greek goddess of love.
    Aphrodite


  1. Who was the author of The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe?
    C.S. Lewis


  1. What is the largest internal organ in the human body?
    Liver 


  1. This Kool FM artist sings hits like Greedy, Sports Car, and Exes
    Tate McRae


  1. Lexus is a luxury vehicle brand owned by what car company?
    Toyota


  1. What colour is a standard Aperol spritz?
    Orange
