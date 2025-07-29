$1000 Minute: Tuesday, July 29th
Published July 29, 2025
By Charlie
- What is called in golf when you finish a hole in one stroke under par?
Birdie
- Which actor played Michael Scott in The Office?
Steve Carell
- Which animal is known as ‘King of the Jungle’
Lion
- How many bridges go over the 400 in Barrie?
5 (Harvie Rd, Dunlop St, Anne St, St Vincent St, Bayfield St)
- She was the Greek goddess of love.
Aphrodite
- Who was the author of The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe?
C.S. Lewis
- What is the largest internal organ in the human body?
Liver
- This Kool FM artist sings hits like Greedy, Sports Car, and Exes
Tate McRae
- Lexus is a luxury vehicle brand owned by what car company?
Toyota
- What colour is a standard Aperol spritz?
Orange
