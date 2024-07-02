$1000 Minute: Tuesday, July 2nd
How did you do this morning...
- Janet Jackson is the sister of what famous singer?
Michael Jackson
- Who sings “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and “True Colours”
Cyndi Lauper
- Which European country is hosting the UEFA Euro 2024?
Germany
- Farfalle, Ziti and Rotini are all types of what?
Pasta/ Noodles
- An Oh Henry chocolate bar consists, of Caramel, crunchy Peanuts and what else is coated in a chocolate shell?
Fudge
- True or false, the earth’s surface is 50% water and 50% land.
False 71% of the Earth’s surface is covered in water
- What does the French word Arret (Ah-Rate) mean?
Stop
- Which insect plays a crucial role in pollinating crops and flowers?
Honeybee
- Which fruit is traditionally used to make a Black Forest cake?
Cherries
- Emma saves $10 each week. After 3 weeks, she spends $21 on a book. How much money does Emma have left?