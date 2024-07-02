Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, July 2nd

How did you do this morning...

By $1,000 Minute
  1. Janet Jackson is the sister of what famous singer?

Michael Jackson 

  1. Who sings “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and “True Colours”

Cyndi Lauper 

  1. Which European country is hosting the UEFA Euro 2024?

Germany

  1. Farfalle, Ziti and Rotini are all types of what?

Pasta/ Noodles 

  1. An Oh Henry chocolate bar consists, of Caramel,  crunchy Peanuts and what else is coated in a chocolate shell?

Fudge

  1. True or false, the earth’s surface is 50% water and 50% land.

False 71% of the Earth’s surface is covered in water

  1. What does the French word Arret (Ah-Rate) mean?

Stop

  1. Which insect plays a crucial role in pollinating crops and flowers?

Honeybee

  1. Which fruit is traditionally used to make a Black Forest cake?

Cherries

  1. Emma saves $10 each week. After 3 weeks, she spends $21 on a book. How much money does Emma have left?

Related posts

$1000 Minute: Friday, June 28th

$1000 Minute: Thursday, June 27th

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, June 26th