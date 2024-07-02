$1000 Minute: Tuesday, July 2nd

Janet Jackson is the sister of what famous singer?

Michael Jackson

Who sings “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and “True Colours”

Cyndi Lauper

Which European country is hosting the UEFA Euro 2024?

Germany

Farfalle, Ziti and Rotini are all types of what?

Pasta/ Noodles

An Oh Henry chocolate bar consists, of Caramel, crunchy Peanuts and what else is coated in a chocolate shell?

Fudge

True or false, the earth’s surface is 50% water and 50% land.

False 71% of the Earth’s surface is covered in water

What does the French word Arret (Ah-Rate) mean?

Stop

Which insect plays a crucial role in pollinating crops and flowers?

Honeybee

Which fruit is traditionally used to make a Black Forest cake?

Cherries