$1000 Minute Tuesday, July 2nd

1) Which temperature is warmer: 25 degrees Celsius or 80 degrees Fahrenheit?

(80 degrees Fahrenheit)

2) How old did Canada turn yesterday?

(152)

3) If you’re picking up a cake from DQ, what type of cake are you getting?

(Ice Cream Cake)

4) When referring to UV rays, what does the V stand for?

(Violet)

5) Paul Rudd was recently confirmed to join the cast of which movie reboot?

(Ghostbusters)

6) How many E’s are in the word FRISBEE?

(2)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: The Unicorn is the national animal of Scotland.

(True- 9 April is marked as Scotland’s National Unicorn Day)

8) NAME the American holiday coming up on July 4th.

(Independence Day)

9) What colour is a sapphire gemstone?

(Blue)

10) Which rockstar recently banned Donald Trump from using his song “Crazy Train” for his campaign?

(Ozzy Osbourne)