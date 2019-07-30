$1000 Minute Tuesday, July 30th

1) How many teaspoons go into 1 tablespoon?

(3)

2) Hobbs & Shaw comes to theatres this week; which is a new spin-off of what popular street racing action film franchise?

(Fast & Furious)

3) Terry Crews turns 50 today. Since 2013, which comedy/crime TV series does Terry star in?

(Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

4) What is the name of a triangle with only two equal sides?

(Isosceles Triangle)

5) TRUE OR FALSE: Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman was traded to the New York Mets on Sunday.

(TRUE)

6) There are 5 different coloured rings on the Olympic symbol: Blue, Yellow, Black, Red, and what is the 5th colour?

(Green)

7) A centaur is a cross between which two creatures?

(Human and Horse)

8) Referring to the afternoon, what does the P stand for in PM?

(Post)

9) What is the capital of the Northwest Territories?

(Yellowknife)

10) SPELL: Territories.

(T E R R I T O R I E S)