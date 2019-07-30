$1000 Minute Tuesday, July 30th
1) How many teaspoons go into 1 tablespoon? (3) 2) […]
1) How many teaspoons go into 1 tablespoon?
(3)
2) Hobbs & Shaw comes to theatres this week; which is a new spin-off of what popular street racing action film franchise?
(Fast & Furious)
3) Terry Crews turns 50 today. Since 2013, which comedy/crime TV series does Terry star in?
(Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
4) What is the name of a triangle with only two equal sides?
(Isosceles Triangle)
5) TRUE OR FALSE: Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman was traded to the New York Mets on Sunday.
(TRUE)
6) There are 5 different coloured rings on the Olympic symbol: Blue, Yellow, Black, Red, and what is the 5th colour?
(Green)
7) A centaur is a cross between which two creatures?
(Human and Horse)
8) Referring to the afternoon, what does the P stand for in PM?
(Post)
9) What is the capital of the Northwest Territories?
(Yellowknife)
10) SPELL: Territories.
(T E R R I T O R I E S)