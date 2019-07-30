Listen Live

$1000 Minute Tuesday, July 30th

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1)    How many teaspoons go into 1 tablespoon?
(3)

 

 

 

 

 

2)  Hobbs & Shaw comes to theatres this week; which is a new spin-off of what popular street racing action film franchise?
(Fast & Furious)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)  Terry Crews turns 50 today. Since 2013, which comedy/crime TV series does Terry star in?
(Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

 

 

 

 

 

 

4)  What is the name of a triangle with only two equal sides?
(Isosceles Triangle)

 

 

 

 

 

 

5)  TRUE OR FALSE: Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman was traded to the New York Mets on Sunday.
(TRUE)

 

 

 

 

 

 

6)  There are 5 different coloured rings on the Olympic symbol: Blue, Yellow, Black, Red, and what is the 5th colour?
(Green)

 

 

 

 

 

 

7)  A centaur is a cross between which two creatures?
(Human and Horse)

 

 

 

 

 

 

8)  Referring to the afternoon, what does the P stand for in PM?
(Post)

 

 

 

 

 

9)  What is the capital of the Northwest Territories?
(Yellowknife)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10)  SPELL: Territories.
(T E R R I T O R I E S)

