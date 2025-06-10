$1000 Minute: Tuesday, June 10th
Published June 10, 2025
By Charlie
- Who is currently leading the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Finals?
Florida
- Which brass instrument has a long slide instead of valves?
Trombone
- What dessert is traditionally made with mascarpone cheese, espresso-soaked ladyfingers, and cocoa powder? Tiramisu
- What Mint Brand was known as the Fresh maker in the 80s and 90s?
Mentos
- Mount Everest, the world's tallest mountain, lies on the border of two countries. Name one?
Nepal and China (Tibet)
- What large sea creature is known for its long tusks that look like it has a unicorn' horn?
Narwhal
- What popular TV show is set in a bar "where everybody knows your name"?
Cheers
- Dylan Smoskowitz (Smas-co-wich) was named the new head coach for the Barrie Sports Team.
The Barrie Colts
- What is 9 x 9?
81
- What Animal is Raja in Disney's Aladdin?
Tiger
