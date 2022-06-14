$1000 MINUTE TUESDAY, JUNE 14TH @ 2PM

1.) In Chess, what piece is only able to move diagonally?

Bishop

2.) Spell Diagonally

D-I-A-G-O-N-A-L-L-Y

3.) Nick, Brian, AJ, Howie and Kevin became larger then life when they joined forces to start this Boy Band?

Backstreet Boys

4.) What animal is on the Canadian quarter?

CARIBOU

5.) How many capital Cities are in Canada?

14 (10 provincial capitals, 3 territory capital and the capital of Canada; Ottawa)

6.) Fender, Gibson and Martin are viewed as some of the best manufacturers of this musical Instrument?

Guitar (Electric Guitar)

7.) Earlier this week Jennifer Hudson became the 17th person to become an EGOT winner. EGOT is an acronym symbolizing 4 entertainment awards. Name one of them?

Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony

8.) What date is referred to as Star Wars Day?

May the 4th

9.) What is 12 + 12 – 3 ?

21

10.) How many oceans border Canada?

3 (Pacific, Atlantic and Artic)