$1000 Minute: Tuesday, June 17th

$1,000 Minute
Published June 17, 2025
By Charlie
  1. What is Kool FM's Frequency Position on the radio Dial?
    107.5 


  2. True or False, most owls are Nocturnal?
    true


  3. What is the name of the open-pit site where rocks, stone, and minerals are extracted from the ground?
    A Quarry


  4. Which famous prehistoric cartoon character worked in an open pit extracting rocks? 
    Fred Flintstone (would also accept Barney Rubble)


  5. What officially happens on Friday, June 20th?
    Summer Begins 


  6. Which arcade game uses flippers to keep a metal ball in play and score points?
    Pinball Machine


  7. In the NBA, what city are the Bulls from?
    Chicago


  8. What accident turned Bruce Banner into the Incredible Hulk?
    Exposure to Gamma Radiation (Gamma rays or gamma Bomb)  


  9. "I would not, could not in a box, I would not, could not with a fox" is a popular line from what children's book? Green Eggs & Ham


  10. What kind of energy is produced by the sun?
    Solar Energy/power 


close