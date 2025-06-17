$1000 Minute: Tuesday, June 17th
Published June 17, 2025
By Charlie
- What is Kool FM's Frequency Position on the radio Dial?
107.5
- True or False, most owls are Nocturnal?
true
- What is the name of the open-pit site where rocks, stone, and minerals are extracted from the ground?
A Quarry
- Which famous prehistoric cartoon character worked in an open pit extracting rocks?
Fred Flintstone (would also accept Barney Rubble)
- What officially happens on Friday, June 20th?
Summer Begins
- Which arcade game uses flippers to keep a metal ball in play and score points?
Pinball Machine
- In the NBA, what city are the Bulls from?
Chicago
- What accident turned Bruce Banner into the Incredible Hulk?
Exposure to Gamma Radiation (Gamma rays or gamma Bomb)
- "I would not, could not in a box, I would not, could not with a fox" is a popular line from what children's book? Green Eggs & Ham
- What kind of energy is produced by the sun?
Solar Energy/power
