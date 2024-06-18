$1000 Minute: Tuesday, June 18th

In The Looney Tunes, he was portrayed as the world’s fastest Mouse.

Speedy Gonzales

Who founded laws of motion and gravitation?

Sir Isaac Newton

True or False the Edmonton Oilers are still playing for the Stanley Cup?

True, Game 5 is tonight in Florida (Florida leads 3-1)

Who is Kelly Ripa married to?

Mark Consuelos

On what Hwy is Webbers Charcoal Burgers located?

11

What was Tony The Tigers’ Slogan for Frosted Flakes?

They’re Great!

A movie theatre has 25 rows of seats with 20 seats in each row. How many seats are there in total?

500

What is the distance of a full marathon?

26.2 miles. Or 42.195 km

True or False the United States of America has a $2 bill as part of its currency?

True (Thomas Jefferson on the front of the note and a vignette depicting the signing of the Declaration of Independence on the back)

This Kool FM artist announced her departure as Judge of American Idol after 7 seasons in May.

Katy Perry