$1000 Minute: Tuesday, June 18th
How did you do this morning...
- In The Looney Tunes, he was portrayed as the world’s fastest Mouse.
Speedy Gonzales
- Who founded laws of motion and gravitation?
Sir Isaac Newton
- True or False the Edmonton Oilers are still playing for the Stanley Cup?
True, Game 5 is tonight in Florida (Florida leads 3-1)
- Who is Kelly Ripa married to?
Mark Consuelos
- On what Hwy is Webbers Charcoal Burgers located?
11
- What was Tony The Tigers’ Slogan for Frosted Flakes?
They’re Great!
- A movie theatre has 25 rows of seats with 20 seats in each row. How many seats are there in total?
500
- What is the distance of a full marathon?
26.2 miles. Or 42.195 km
- True or False the United States of America has a $2 bill as part of its currency?
True (Thomas Jefferson on the front of the note and a vignette depicting the signing of the Declaration of Independence on the back)
- This Kool FM artist announced her departure as Judge of American Idol after 7 seasons in May.
Katy Perry