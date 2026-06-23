$1000 Minute: Tuesday, June 23rd

1) This Devil Wears Prada actress turned 77 yesterday, who is she?

Meryl Streep





2) Which car manufacturer makes and sells the Corvette

Chevrolet







3) Tomorrow Canada is playing this country for top spot in pool B of the FIFA World Cup?

Switzerland







4) Canada was established on July 1st 1867, so how old is Canada turning this Canada Day?

159 years







5) What instrument family is a tambourine a part of?

Percussion







6) Nick, Joe and Kevin are brothers who make up this band?

Jonas Brothers







7) What part of a plant absorbs water and nutrients from the soil?

Roots







8) In Japanese cuisine, sushi is often paired with rice—but what is the name for raw fish served all on its own?Sashimi







9) What party game involves acting out words or phrases without speaking while others try to guess?

charades







10) The bridge linking New Brunswick to Prince Edward Island goes by this name?

The confederation bridge