$1000 Minute: Tuesday, June 24th
Published June 24, 2025
By Charlie
- Who are the 2025 NBA Champions?
Oklahoma City Thunder
- He was the voice of PO, the Kung Fu Panda?
Jack Black
- In Bowling, when you bowl three strikes in a row, what is that called?
A Turkey
- This is the shape of most Yield traffic Signs?
Triangle (Bonus point if they say Equilateral Triangle)
- A triangle with angles smaller than 90 degrees is called a what?
Acute Triangle
- Some people use this product to help reduce sweat stains — what is it?
Antiperspirant
- Which Boy band is known for hit songs like, Larger than Life, Shape of My Heart and Get Down?
Backstreet Boys
- Which car company is known for making and selling the M5?
BMW
- If Canada was established in 1867, how old is Canada turning next Tuesday?
158
- What is the chemical compound of Water?
H2O
