$1000 Minute: Tuesday, June 24th

$1,000 Minute
Published June 24, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Who are the 2025 NBA Champions?
     Oklahoma City Thunder


  2. He was the voice of PO, the Kung Fu Panda?
    Jack Black


  3. In Bowling, when you bowl three strikes in a row, what is that called?
     A Turkey


  4. This is the shape of most Yield traffic Signs?
    Triangle (Bonus point if they say Equilateral Triangle) 


  5. A triangle with angles smaller than 90 degrees is called a what?
    Acute Triangle 


  6. Some people use this product to help reduce sweat stains — what is it?
    Antiperspirant


  7. Which Boy band is known for hit songs like, Larger than LifeShape of My Heart and Get Down?
    Backstreet Boys


  8. Which car company is known for making and selling the M5?
    BMW


  9. If Canada was established in 1867, how old is Canada turning next Tuesday? 
    158


  10. What is the chemical compound of Water?
    H2O
