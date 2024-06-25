$1000 Minute: Tuesday, June 25th
How did you do today?
- Who is the 2024 Stanley Cup Champions
Florida Panthers
- What Colour is Sonic the Hedgehog?
Blue
- What is referred to as the Happiest Place on Earth?
Disneyland (Disneyworld is called the most Magical Place on Earth)
- What has a gravitational pull so strong that even light cannot escape it?
A Black Hole
- Which bird lays the largest egg?
An Ostrich
- Which bottling company Distributes 7-UP?
Pepsi Co
7) Sarah went to the store with $20. She bought 3 notebooks, each costing $4, and 2 pens, each costing $2. How much money does Sarah have left after her shopping trip?
$4
- True or False, the Berlin Wall fell in 1991?
False it fell in 1989 The Berlin Wall fell on 9 November 1989
- Which Apollo mission saw the first man land on the moon?
Apollo 11
- What does the T in lgbtq2s+?
Trans