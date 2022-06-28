$1000 MINUTE TUESDAY, JUNE 28TH @ 2PM

1. In the nursery Rhyme Ba Ba Black Sheep. How much wool was there?

(3 Bags Full)

2. The movie Minions: The Rise of Gru opens this week. What famous actor know from his role as Michael Scott in TV’s The Office is the voice for the character Gru?

(Steve Carell)

3. What was the last team from Canada to win the Stanley cup?

Montreal Canadiens)

4. The platypus, wombat, and tasmanian devil are all animals native to which continent?

(Australia)

5. Canada has hosted the Olympics three times. But how many of them were the Winter games?

2 (1988 Calgary and 2010 Vancouver)

6. If you have 6 cases of pop and each case has six cans, how many cans do you have in total?

(6 x 6 = 36)

7. What planet in our solar system is the 3rd closest to the sun?

(Earth)

8. What weighs more 1000 grams or 5 kg

(5 kg)

9. Area 51 is located in which US State?

(Nevada)

10. Spell Spontaneous

(S-P-O-N-T-A-N-E-O-U-S)