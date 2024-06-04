$1000 Minute: Tuesday, June 4th
How did you do it!
- The Canadian Open was held in Hamilton over the weekend. What sport was played?
Golf
- The “big easy” is a nickname for what US city?
New Orleans
- What two letters make up the number four in Roman numerals?
IV
- What type of dog was Beethoven?
St Bernard
- Who sings the song YMCA?
The Village People
- If I said I was having DQ for dinner, where am I eating?
Dairy Queen
- What’s the first rule of Fight Club?
You don’t talk about fight club
- If Amy made 20 dollars an hour and worked 35 hours, how much did she make?
700
- How many colours are in a rainbow?
7 colors. Violet, indigo, blue, green, yellow, orange, red.
10) Taylor Swift’s debut single is named after this country singer?
Tim McGraw