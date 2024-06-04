Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, June 4th

  1. The Canadian Open was held in Hamilton over the weekend. What sport was played?
    Golf

  2. The “big easy” is a nickname for what US city?
    New Orleans
  1. What two letters make up the number four in Roman numerals?
    IV
  1. What type of dog was Beethoven?
    St Bernard
  1. Who sings the song YMCA?
    The Village People
  1. If I said I was having DQ for dinner, where am I eating?
    Dairy Queen
  1. What’s the first rule of Fight Club?
    You don’t talk about fight club
  1. If Amy made 20 dollars an hour and worked 35 hours, how much did she make?
    700
  1. How many colours are in a rainbow?
    7 colors. Violet, indigo, blue, green, yellow, orange, red.

10) Taylor Swift’s debut single is named after this country singer?
Tim McGraw

