$1000 Minute: Tuesday, June 4th

The Canadian Open was held in Hamilton over the weekend. What sport was played?

Golf



The “big easy” is a nickname for what US city?

New Orleans



What two letters make up the number four in Roman numerals?

IV



What type of dog was Beethoven?

St Bernard



Who sings the song YMCA?

The Village People



If I said I was having DQ for dinner, where am I eating?

Dairy Queen



What’s the first rule of Fight Club?

You don’t talk about fight club



If Amy made 20 dollars an hour and worked 35 hours, how much did she make?

700

How many colours are in a rainbow?

7 colors. Violet, indigo, blue, green, yellow, orange, red.

10) Taylor Swift’s debut single is named after this country singer?

Tim McGraw