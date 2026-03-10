$1000 Minute: Tuesday, March 10th
Published March 10, 2026
By Charlie
- Next is the start of what in Simcoe County?
March Break
- What country is Punta Cana in?
Dominican Republic
- What major sport is currently holding its international championship, which takes place every 4 years?
Baseball (The World Baseball Classic)
- On The Simpsons's what is the name of Mr. Burns' loyal assistant?
Weylon Smither (Mr. Smithers is accepted)
- What starchy ingredient, often used in puddings and bubble tea, is made from the cassava root?
Tapioca
- Ryan Gosling hosted this popular sketch comedy show over the weekend.
Saturday Night Live
- What sector of the entertainment industry gets recognized at the Oscars?
The Film Industry (cinemas, Film, Movies)
- What's the card game where players try to form sets or runs of cards to win?
Rummy (Gin Rummy, Indian Rummy, Rummy 500, Rumoli)
- Name one of McDonald's mascots other than Ronald?
Bridie, Grimace, Hamburglar, (accepted by less popular; Fry Kids, Mayor McCheese, or Officer BigMac )
- How many inches are in 10 1/2 feet?
126
