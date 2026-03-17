$1000 Minute: Tuesday, March 17th
Published March 17, 2026
By Charlie
- How many leaves are on a shamrock?
Three
- What are the colours of the Irish flag?
Green, white, and orange
- Name one of the marshmallow “charms” in Lucky Charms cereal.
Magical marshmallow hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, unicorns, rainbows, and tasty red balloons
- What stone would you kiss in Ireland to receive the “Gift of the Gab”?
Blarney Stone
- What is the capital of Ireland?
Dublin
- This Kool FM Irish band has hits such as “Linger,” “Dreams,” and “Zombie.”
The Cranberries
- This Irish actor won an Oscar for his role as Oppenheimer in the 2023 film.
Cillian Murphy
- What creamy Irish liqueur mixes whiskey and cream?
Baileys
- The pub dish “Bangers and Mash” consists of these two foods.
Sausage and potatoes(mashed)
- This Irish giant is said to have built the Giant’s Causeway.
Finn McCool
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