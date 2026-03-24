$1000 Minute: Tuesday, March 24th
Published March 24, 2026
By Charlie
- The Barrie Colts are playing this team from Niagara in the first round of the Playoffs?
Ice Dogs
- What is the name of Mario's Dinosaur friend as depicted in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?
Yoshi
- What distance is further, 250 Miles or 400 Kilometers?
250 miles (roughly 402 KM's)
- What is the name of the Canadian Music Awards set to take place on Sunday, March 29th, in Hamilton?
Junos
- In Star Wars, was the name given to the human army in white armour that served the Empire?
Stormtroopers
- What sweet, airy dessert topping is made from whipped egg whites and sugar?
Meringue
- In the nursery rhyme Buckle My Shoe, what do you do at “Seven, eight”?
Lay them straight
- What food did Popeye eat to get his super Strength?
Spinach
- At a 4-way stop, if two cars arrive simultaneously, which car has the right of way?
The Car on the Right
- Which month has 28 days?
All of them
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