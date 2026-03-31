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$1000 Minute: Tuesday, March 31st

$1,000 Minute
Published March 31, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Kids today are being taught the acronym HOMES to help remember the names of what?
    The Great Lakes (H-Huron-O-Ontario-M-Michigan- E-Erie and S-Superior) 


  2. How many  Characters are in a Canadian Postal Code?
    6


  3. Which Canadian singer-songwriter received the 3rd ever Juno Lifetime Achievement Award this past weekend?
    Joni Mitchell


  4. What term is given to the waves or ripples you make in the water with a boat?
    Wake


  5. What protective instrument do you wear on your thumb or finger when sewing?
    A Thimble 


  6. What time is 6:58 PM in military time?
    18:58


  7. What name do you give to a Bed that can be folded into a Wall or Cabinet when not in use?
    Murphy Bed 


  8. The  Colts are facing the Ice Dogs in round 1 of the OHL playoffs. How many games does a team need to win to advance to the next round?
    4


  9. What name is given to the screwdriver that has a Square head?
    Robertson screwdriver


  10. In Monopoly, name one of the two types of cards that players draw that can either reward them or make them pay.
    Community Chest or Chance 
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