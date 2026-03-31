$1000 Minute: Tuesday, March 31st
Published March 31, 2026
By Charlie
- Kids today are being taught the acronym HOMES to help remember the names of what?
The Great Lakes (H-Huron-O-Ontario-M-Michigan- E-Erie and S-Superior)
- How many Characters are in a Canadian Postal Code?
6
- Which Canadian singer-songwriter received the 3rd ever Juno Lifetime Achievement Award this past weekend?
Joni Mitchell
- What term is given to the waves or ripples you make in the water with a boat?
Wake
- What protective instrument do you wear on your thumb or finger when sewing?
A Thimble
- What time is 6:58 PM in military time?
18:58
- What name do you give to a Bed that can be folded into a Wall or Cabinet when not in use?
Murphy Bed
- The Colts are facing the Ice Dogs in round 1 of the OHL playoffs. How many games does a team need to win to advance to the next round?
4
- What name is given to the screwdriver that has a Square head?
Robertson screwdriver
- In Monopoly, name one of the two types of cards that players draw that can either reward them or make them pay.
Community Chest or Chance
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