$1000 Minute: Tuesday, March 3rd
Published March 3, 2026
By Charlie
- A 737, 757 and 777 are all types of what?
Airplanes (Boeing jets)
- What is the Japanese art of growing miniature, sculpted trees in special containers called?
Bonsai
- What is the current name of the Concert Venue located on Lakeshore in Downtown Toronto?
RBC Theatre
- John Travolta famously played Danny Zuko in this popular movie.
Grease
- In Grease, what was the all-girl group opposite the T-Birds called?
The Pink Ladies
- Every Saturday, this can be found at Barrie City Hall year-round from 9-1 pm.
A Farmers Market
- Tonight, the Toronto Raptors are playing this team from New York?
The Knicks
- This Kool FM Artist released his 1st studio album in 10 years called The Romantic on Friday. Who is he?
Bruno Mars
- What is the last car of a Train called?
Caboose
- In Poker, what do you call it when your hand doesn't have any face cards, is all the same suit and in sequence? Straight Flush
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement