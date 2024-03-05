Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, March 5th

  1. In the Children’s Song the Ants go Marching, What did the Little Ants do when they went marching two by two?

Stopped to tie his shoe.

  1. In Disney’s Sleeping Beauty, what is the name of the Princess?

Auora 

  1. A Bullmastiff, Pomeranian and a Chow Chow are all types of what?

Dogs  

  1. In Soccer, what body part isn’t allowed to make contact with the ball?

Hands 

  1. If I said I wanted to eat a PB&J, what am I asking for?

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich  (or Jam)

  1. What is the name of the longest river in the world?

The Nile

  1. How many sides does a Pentagon have?

5

  1. Michelangelo painted the Sistine Chapel, but in what city can you find the Sistine Chapel?

Vatican City

  1. Dan has a big ant farm. He decided to sell some of his ants. He started with 965 ants. He sold 213. How many ants does he have now?

752

  1. What was the name of the game where you had to pick up plastic monkeys by hooking their arms together?

Barrel of Monkeys

