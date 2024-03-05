$1000 Minute: Tuesday, March 5th
How did you do today?
- In the Children’s Song the Ants go Marching, What did the Little Ants do when they went marching two by two?
Stopped to tie his shoe.
- In Disney’s Sleeping Beauty, what is the name of the Princess?
Auora
- A Bullmastiff, Pomeranian and a Chow Chow are all types of what?
Dogs
- In Soccer, what body part isn’t allowed to make contact with the ball?
Hands
- If I said I wanted to eat a PB&J, what am I asking for?
Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich (or Jam)
- What is the name of the longest river in the world?
The Nile
- How many sides does a Pentagon have?
5
- Michelangelo painted the Sistine Chapel, but in what city can you find the Sistine Chapel?
Vatican City
- Dan has a big ant farm. He decided to sell some of his ants. He started with 965 ants. He sold 213. How many ants does he have now?
752
- What was the name of the game where you had to pick up plastic monkeys by hooking their arms together?
Barrel of Monkeys