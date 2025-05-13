$1000 Minute: Tuesday, May 13th
Published May 13, 2025
By Charlie
- What type of Dog was Lady from Disney's Lady and the Tramp?
Cocker Spaniel
- Which fictional detective, known for his yellow trench coat and fedora, was portrayed by Warren Beatty in the 1990 Film?
Dick Tracy
- The sands and soil of Prince Edward Island are famously known for being what distinctive colour?
Red
- In a game of American Football, how many points is a field goal worth?
3
- What kind of animal is Bullwinkle in the classic cartoon The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends? Moose
- At the end of last year, the Government of Canada announced that this Canadian Hero will be featured on the new $5 Bill?
Terry Fox
- What is it called when you cook food by immersing it in hot oil?
Frying
- If you're wearing special glasses at a movie theatre, you're most likely watching what type of film?
A 3D Movie
- Which country music singer, known for the hit song Achy Breaky Heart, is also the father of pop star Miley Cyrus?
Billy Ray Cyrus
- What Month precedes May?
April
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement