$1000 Minute: Tuesday, May 13th

$1,000 Minute
Published May 13, 2025
By Charlie
  1. What type of Dog was Lady from Disney's Lady and the Tramp?
    Cocker Spaniel 


  2. Which fictional detective, known for his yellow trench coat and fedora, was portrayed by Warren Beatty in the 1990 Film?
    Dick Tracy 


  3. The sands and soil of Prince Edward Island are famously known for being what distinctive colour?
    Red


  4. In a game of American Football, how many points is a field goal worth?
    3


  5. What kind of animal is Bullwinkle in the classic cartoon The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends? Moose


  6. At the end of last year, the Government of Canada announced that this Canadian Hero will be featured on the new $5 Bill?
    Terry Fox 


  7. What is it called when you cook food by immersing it in hot oil?
    Frying


  8. If you're wearing special glasses at a movie theatre, you're most likely watching what type of film?
    A 3D Movie


  9. Which country music singer, known for the hit song Achy Breaky Heart, is also the father of pop star Miley Cyrus?
    Billy Ray Cyrus 


  10. What Month precedes May?
    April 
