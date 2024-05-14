$1000 Minute: Tuesday, May 14th
How did you do this morning?
- What type of Dog is Snoopy from the Peanuts Comic Strip?
A Beagle
- This device exposes a glass of wine to oxygen and enhances its taste and aroma when used.
An aerator
- This is awarded to the opposing team in a Soccer match after an infraction has occurred, outside of the box.
Free kick
- If Charlie bought 9 hamburgers that were 7 dollars, each how much did she spend?
63
- In what state can you find the Grand Canyon?
Arizona
- What colour is the Character Grimace from McDonald’s?
Purple
- We’ve all heard the acronym UFO, but what does it stand for?
Unidentified flying object.
- This season precede winter?
Fall/Autumn
- What is the official name for your turning flasher in a car?
Indicator Light
- This game is played in a pool where one person is swimming with their eyes closed as they try to tag the other participants.
Marco Polo