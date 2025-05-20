Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, May 20th

$1,000 Minute | Lifestyle
Published May 20, 2025
By Charlie
  1. True or False, The Toronto Maple Leafs are still in the NHL Playoffs?
    False


  2. According to Folklore, who thought the Sky was falling?
    Chicken Little or Henny Penny


  3. When listing the Months alphabetically, which month comes last?
    September


  4. In the Disney movie Hercules, what was the name of Hercules' flying Horse?
    Pegasus 


  5. How much money do you get for passing Go in the board game Monopoly?
    $200


  6. What type of animal was the 2003 movie Seabiscuit about? 
    A Horse (racehorse)


  7. If Charlie bought a $1.50 coffee each weekday, how much did she spend in a week?
    $7.50


  8. What do fish use to breathe underwater?
    Their Gills


  9. Who brings good dreams by sprinkling “sand” in children’s eyes while they sleep?
    Mr. Sandman 


  10. Melatonin is an over-the-counter drug that helps people do this?
    Sleep/Stay asleep/Regulate Sleep 
