$1000 Minute: Tuesday, May 20th
Published May 20, 2025
By Charlie
- True or False, The Toronto Maple Leafs are still in the NHL Playoffs?
False
- According to Folklore, who thought the Sky was falling?
Chicken Little or Henny Penny
- When listing the Months alphabetically, which month comes last?
September
- In the Disney movie Hercules, what was the name of Hercules' flying Horse?
Pegasus
- How much money do you get for passing Go in the board game Monopoly?
$200
- What type of animal was the 2003 movie Seabiscuit about?
A Horse (racehorse)
- If Charlie bought a $1.50 coffee each weekday, how much did she spend in a week?
$7.50
- What do fish use to breathe underwater?
Their Gills
- Who brings good dreams by sprinkling “sand” in children’s eyes while they sleep?
Mr. Sandman
- Melatonin is an over-the-counter drug that helps people do this?
Sleep/Stay asleep/Regulate Sleep
