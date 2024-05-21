Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, May 21st

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. Who is the superhero that uses a shield and is part of the Avengers?

Captain America

  1. In which year did Canada become a country?

1867

  1. Which ocean lies to the west of Canada?

The Pacific Ocean

  1. What team did Wayne Gretzky play for when he retired from the NHL?

New York Ranger 

  1. What gas do plants take in for photosynthesis?

Carbon dioxide

  1. What famous ship sank on its maiden voyage in 1912?

Titanic

  1. If you buy a book for $12 and give the cashier $20, how many quarters would get back if the cashier gave you the change back in quarters?

32 quarters (8 x 0.25=$8)

  1. Sir Alexander Fleming was a Scottish physician and microbiologist, best known for discovering this broadly effective antibiotic substance in 1928.

Penicillin or benzylpenicillin 

  1. What is at the center of our solar system?

The Sun

  1. What is the smallest continent in the world?

Australia

