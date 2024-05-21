$1000 Minute: Tuesday, May 21st
How did you do this morning?
- Who is the superhero that uses a shield and is part of the Avengers?
Captain America
- In which year did Canada become a country?
1867
- Which ocean lies to the west of Canada?
The Pacific Ocean
- What team did Wayne Gretzky play for when he retired from the NHL?
New York Ranger
- What gas do plants take in for photosynthesis?
Carbon dioxide
- What famous ship sank on its maiden voyage in 1912?
Titanic
- If you buy a book for $12 and give the cashier $20, how many quarters would get back if the cashier gave you the change back in quarters?
32 quarters (8 x 0.25=$8)
- Sir Alexander Fleming was a Scottish physician and microbiologist, best known for discovering this broadly effective antibiotic substance in 1928.
Penicillin or benzylpenicillin
- What is at the center of our solar system?
The Sun
- What is the smallest continent in the world?
Australia