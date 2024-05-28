$1000 Minute: Tuesday, May 28th

In Disney’s Alice in Wonderland what did she eat off the table that made her Grow to a tremendous size?

Cake (That said eat me on it)

Today is May 28th, how many more sleeps until it’s June?

4 ( Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. June 1st is Saturday)

Which mountain range runs along the western side of Canada?

The Rocky Mountains

Chris Pratt lends his voice to this orange tabby Cat in this latest movie with the same name.

Garfield

If the Barrie Bay Cats scored 3 runs in every inning, how many runs did they score in the game?

27

What is the main ingredient in a meringue?

Egg whites

In the game chess, what is the only piece that can move almost anywhere they want on the board?

The Queen

In roman numerals what does X represent?

10

In what state is Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center Located?

Florida

Which fast food chain is home to the chubby Chicken Sandwich?

A&W