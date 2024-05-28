$1000 Minute: Tuesday, May 28th
How did you do this morning?
- In Disney’s Alice in Wonderland what did she eat off the table that made her Grow to a tremendous size?
Cake (That said eat me on it)
- Today is May 28th, how many more sleeps until it’s June?
4 ( Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. June 1st is Saturday)
- Which mountain range runs along the western side of Canada?
The Rocky Mountains
- Chris Pratt lends his voice to this orange tabby Cat in this latest movie with the same name.
Garfield
- If the Barrie Bay Cats scored 3 runs in every inning, how many runs did they score in the game?
27
- What is the main ingredient in a meringue?
Egg whites
- In the game chess, what is the only piece that can move almost anywhere they want on the board?
The Queen
- In roman numerals what does X represent?
10
- In what state is Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center Located?
Florida
- Which fast food chain is home to the chubby Chicken Sandwich?
A&W