$1000 Minute: Tuesday, November 11th
Published November 11, 2025
By Charlie
- Name one of the two teams competing for the Grey Cup this Year?
Montreal Alouettes or Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Which baked dish is made by layering flat pasta sheets with sauce, cheese, and often meat?
Lasagna
- R.L. Stine is an American author best known for which children’s horror book series was later adapted into TV shows and movies?
Goosebumps
- What word does Frosty say when he first comes to life?
Happy Birthday
- What do you call spinning Earth-like replicas?
Globe
- This brass instrument is known for its slide that changes pitch. What is it?
Trombone
- What does the acronym RTD mean when referring to beverages?
Ready to Drink
- Who does Little Red Riding Hood go to visit in the classic fairy tale?
Grandmother
- What type of rock is formed from cooled lava or magma?
Igneous Rock
- Beethoven continued to compose music even after losing which sense?
Hearing
