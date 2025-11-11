Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
$1000 Minute: Tuesday, November 11th

$1,000 Minute
Published November 11, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Name one of the two teams competing for the Grey Cup this Year?
    Montreal Alouettes  or Saskatchewan Roughriders 


  2. Which baked dish is made by layering flat pasta sheets with sauce, cheese, and often meat?
    Lasagna 


  3. R.L. Stine is an American author best known for which children’s horror book series was later adapted into TV shows and movies?
    Goosebumps


  4. What word does Frosty say when he first comes to life?
    Happy Birthday 


  5. What do you call spinning Earth-like replicas?
    Globe


  6. This brass instrument is known for its slide that changes pitch. What is it?
    Trombone


  7. What does the acronym RTD mean when referring to beverages?
    Ready to Drink 


  8. Who does Little Red Riding Hood go to visit in the classic fairy tale?
    Grandmother 


  9. What type of rock is formed from cooled lava or magma?
    Igneous Rock 


  10. Beethoven continued to compose music even after losing which sense?
    Hearing 
