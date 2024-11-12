$1000 Minute: Tuesday, November 12th
How did you do today?
Published November 12, 2024
By Charlie
- This 80’s TV Icon liked to eat cats and hails from planet Melmac.
Alf
- National Lampoons Christmas Vacation followed the holiday adventures of what Family?
The Griswold’s
- What cooking technique involves adding alcohol to a hot pan to create a burst of flames?
Flambé
- What does Paper beat in the game Rock, Paper, Scissors?
Rock
- What collectible toy craze from the 1990s featured small, stuffed animals filled with plastic pellets,?
Beanie Baby
- If Rob's Football Team, score 4 touchdowns but misses 2 extra kicks, how many points do they have?
26
- What icon logo is used for Android devices?
A Green Robot (Would accept Robot)
- This flightless bird is primarily found in the southern hemisphere amongst many different continents.
Penguins (majority found in Antarctica)
- What is the name of the Military base located northwest of Barrie?
CFB Borden (Base Borden)
- What is the name of the prince in Cinderella?
Prince Charming
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement