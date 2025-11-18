$1000 Minute: Tuesday, November 18th
Published November 18, 2025
By Charlie
- Which Monster is known for Singing C is for Cookie?
Cookie Monster
- Which retro décor piece is famous for its colourful wax that rises and falls as it warms up?
Lava Lamp
- Out of the NHL’s Original Six teams, how many are Canadian
(Habs/Leafs)
- What tool do you use to smooth or shape your nails?
Nail File /Emory Board
- What type of dog breed is synonymous with Fire Stations?
Dalmatians
- Which English Novelist wrote Sense and Sensibility and Pride and Prejudice?
Jane Austen
- He famously portrayed both Batman and Beetlejuice in Film.
Michael Keaton
- How many minutes are in 4 and a half hours?
270
- Which continent is also a country?
Australia
10) What instrument does the Energizer bunny play?
Bass Drum (drums)
