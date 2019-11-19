$1000 Minute Tuesday, November 19th

1) What is Shakespeare’s first name?

(William)

2) Mozzarella cheese is made from the milk of what animal?

(Buffalo/Water Buffalo)

3) SPELL: Mozzarella.

(M O Z Z A R E L L A)

4) The 47th annual AMA’s are being held this coming Sunday. What does AMA stand for?

(American Music Awards)

5) Pike, Barracuda, and Angler are all different types of what kind of animal?

(Fish)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: Both the Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs played last night.

(FALSE – Only the Toronto Raptors)

7) Name the tropical plant that is commonly used for treating a sun burn.

(Aloe/Aloe Vera)

8) What was the name of the group from the movie ‘Grease’ that was made up of Frenchie, Rizzo, Jan, and Marty?

(The Pink Ladies)

9) Name the pop singer of the recent album ‘Lover’ that will be receiving the first ever ‘Woman of the Decade’ award at Billboards 2019 Women in Music Event.

(Taylor Swift)

10) If you put 6 pairs of socks into the wash, and after drying them you notice you only have 9 socks, how many did you lose?

(3)