$1000 Minute: Tuesday, November 25th
Published November 25, 2025
By Charlie
- In the Wizard of Oz, what instructions were given to Dorothy on how to find the Wizard?
Follow the Yellow Brick Road
- What animal is known to travel and hunt in packs?
Wolf (Wolves)
- What Christmas decoration hangs in doorways, and standing under it might get you a holiday smooch? Mistletoe
- According to the Christmas Carol, who did I see Mommy Kissing?
Santa Claus
- Last night, the Toronto Raptors played the Cavaliers. What City are they from?
Cleveland
- Which creamy Italian rice dish is cooked slowly in broth and often flavoured with Parmesan cheese?
Risotto
- What gets wetter the more it dries?
A Towel
- In the board game Monopoly, what colour are the little plastic houses?
Green
- What was Tim Allen's character's name on TV's Home Improvement?
Tim Taylor (Tim the Toolman Taylor)
- In Soccer, the field is often referred to by this other name.
The Pitch
