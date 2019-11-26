Listen Live

$1000 Minute Tuesday, November 26th

1)    What type of animal does a magician typically pull out of a hat? (Rabbit/Bunny) […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1)    What type of animal does a magician typically pull out of a hat?
(Rabbit/Bunny)

 

 

 

 

 

2)  Which province is the famous landmark “Peggy’s Cove” located in?
(Nova Scotia)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)  Name the device used by musicians that marks time at a selected rate by giving a regular ‘tick’ sound.
(Metronome)

 

 

 

 

 

 

4)  TRUE OR FALSE: At the AMA’S this past weekend, Taylor Swift took home 6 awards, leading her to officially pass Michael Jackson’s record.
(TRUE)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5)  In farming and science, what does the O stand for in GMO?
(Organism)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6)  After a 29 year drought, name the CFL team that won the Grey Cup this past Sunday.
(Winnipeg/Blue Bombers)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7)  How many inches are in a foot?
(12)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8) What venue will the Jonas Brothers be performing at tonight?
(Scotiabank Arena)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9)   SPELL: Rhinoceros.
(R H I N O C E R O S)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10)  Name the National Holiday happening in the United States this Thursday.
(Thanksgiving)

 

Related posts

1000 MINUTE – Monday November 25th, 2019

$1000 Minute Friday, November 22nd

$1000 Minute Thursday, November 21st