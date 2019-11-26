$1000 Minute Tuesday, November 26th
1) What type of animal does a magician typically pull out of a hat?
(Rabbit/Bunny)
2) Which province is the famous landmark “Peggy’s Cove” located in?
(Nova Scotia)
3) Name the device used by musicians that marks time at a selected rate by giving a regular ‘tick’ sound.
(Metronome)
4) TRUE OR FALSE: At the AMA’S this past weekend, Taylor Swift took home 6 awards, leading her to officially pass Michael Jackson’s record.
(TRUE)
5) In farming and science, what does the O stand for in GMO?
(Organism)
6) After a 29 year drought, name the CFL team that won the Grey Cup this past Sunday.
(Winnipeg/Blue Bombers)
7) How many inches are in a foot?
(12)
8) What venue will the Jonas Brothers be performing at tonight?
(Scotiabank Arena)
9) SPELL: Rhinoceros.
(R H I N O C E R O S)
10) Name the National Holiday happening in the United States this Thursday.
(Thanksgiving)