$1000 Minute Tuesday, November 26th

1) What type of animal does a magician typically pull out of a hat?

(Rabbit/Bunny)

2) Which province is the famous landmark “Peggy’s Cove” located in?

(Nova Scotia)

3) Name the device used by musicians that marks time at a selected rate by giving a regular ‘tick’ sound.

(Metronome)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: At the AMA’S this past weekend, Taylor Swift took home 6 awards, leading her to officially pass Michael Jackson’s record.

(TRUE)

5) In farming and science, what does the O stand for in GMO?

(Organism)

6) After a 29 year drought, name the CFL team that won the Grey Cup this past Sunday.

(Winnipeg/Blue Bombers)

7) How many inches are in a foot?

(12)

8) What venue will the Jonas Brothers be performing at tonight?

(Scotiabank Arena)

9) SPELL: Rhinoceros.

(R H I N O C E R O S)

10) Name the National Holiday happening in the United States this Thursday.

(Thanksgiving)