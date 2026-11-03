$1000 Minute: Tuesday, November 3rd
Published November 3, 2026
By Charlie
- Which Caribbean country are these three towns located in: Kingston, Ocho Rios and Montego Bay?
Jamaica
- In the Card Game Uno, how many colours are there?
4 (Red, Yellow, Blue Green)
- You'll see Canadian wearing these over the next week as a sign of respect and remembrance what are they?
Poppies
- What ring-shaped Italian pasta is traditionally stuffed with meat and/or cheese?”
Tortellini
- True Or False the Toronto Argonauts won their Playoff Game and are now in the conference finals?
False (the lost to Winnipeg)
- What part of a horse's foot is protected by a horseshoe?
Hoove
- Daylight Savings Time just occurred on Sunday morning, did we gain or loose and hour of sleep?
Gained as the clock fell back
- What famous vampire hunter was created by author Bram Stoker for his classic novel Dracula?
Van Helsing
- 2 flavours of ice cream combine Chocolate Ice Cream, Marshmallow and Nuts. Name one of them ?
Heavenly Hash or Rocky Road
- Bill Hader is the latest comedian to lend his voice to which beloved Dr. Seuss character in the upcoming animated movie?
The Cat in the hat
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